Graphite Electrodes Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Graphite Electrodes Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Graphite Electrodes industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Graphite Electrodes research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Graphite electrodes are large cylindrical structures made up of needle coke (petroleum coke).These electrodes are available in small or large diameters for high-temperature and high- intensity applications. Graphite electrodes are mainly used for steel manufacturing in electric arc furnaces. They are also used in steel refining and smelting processes.Â .

Graphite Electrodes Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

SGL Carbon

Graphite India

Showa Denko Carbon

Nippon Carbon

GrafTech

Tokai Carbon

HEG Limited

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Kaifeng Carbon

Schutz Carbon Electrodes and many more. Graphite Electrodes Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Graphite Electrodes Market can be Split into:

Ultra-High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrode

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrode

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes. By Applications, the Graphite Electrodes Market can be Split into:

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF)

Ladle Furnace (LF)