Graphite Recarburizer Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Graphite Recarburizer Market Report: Recarburizer (artificially milled graphite) is a carbon material, produced at high temperatures and used for carburization of steel and cast iron. Low content of nitrogen is a significant characteristic of the material.

Top manufacturers/players: Qingdao Braide Graphite Co., Ltd., James Durrans Group, Carbograf, FOSET CO., LTD, Qingdao Guangxing Electronic Materials, Linyi County Lubei Carbon, Zhengzhou Xinhua Raw Materials, Jiang Xining New Materials, Henan Yuzhong Ferroalloy, Qingdao Tennry Carbon, Pingdingshan Weiye Foundry Material, Miluo Xinxiang Carbon Products, Henan Star Metallurgy Materials, Overseas Metallurgy Co., Ltd. (OMC), Anyang Huatuo Metallurgy, Linzhou Electric Power Carbon

Graphite Recarburizer Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Graphite Recarburizer Market Segment by Type:

Natural Graphite Recarburizer

Synthetic Graphite Recarburizer Graphite Recarburizer Market Segment by Applications:

Steel Industry

Plastics Industry

Plating Industry