Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market by Product Type, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Size by 2025

Loss-in-Weight Feeders generate a controlled, absolutely constant mass flow, as required in mixing processes or extruder infeed.Loss-in-weight feeders can be used for both small to medium feeding ranges. They work with extreme precision under optimum ambient conditions. They are very flexible and can handle bulk solids, liquids and even poorly flowing products. They are used in many continuous processes such as feeding extruders requiring a high level of short-term feeding consistency. They are also used in the food industry and in laboratories by means of appropriate storage containers and adapted feeding devices. The design varies from compact constructions to modular concepts depending on usage.First, as for the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry, the top 10 manufacturers occupied 26.61% of production market share in 2017. The top five manufacturers are Hapman, Novatec, Acrison, FLSmidth and Coperion K-Tron which are close to 31.58% market share in 2017. The Hapman, which has 6.55% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry. The manufacturers following Hapman are Novatec and Acrison, which respectively has 5.11% and 4.95% market share in 2017. Second, the global production of Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) rises up from 17842 units in 2013 to 22161 units in 2017. At the same time, the revenue of world Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) sales market has a leap from 346.43 million USD to 388.98 million USD.Third, United States is the largest production region for Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight). Witch production about 37.09% in 2017, Europe production was about 28.43% in 2017.The Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market was valued at 390 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 520 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight).

Hapman

Novatec

Acrison

FLSmidth

Coperion K-Tron

HAF Equipment

Schenck Process

GIMAT

Gericke

Motan-colortronic

Plastore

GEA

Brabender

Sonner

TBMA

Kubota

Tecnetics Industries

MERRICK Industries

Food & Beverages

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Plastics Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market by Types:

Single Screw Gravimetric Feeder

Twin Screw Gravimetric Feeder