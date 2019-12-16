Gravity Table Market 2019 by Size, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Essentially, a gravity table is a mechanized gold pan, that operates with a high degree of efficiency and continuously. The table is comprised of a deck, in somewhat of a rectangular shape, covered with riffles (raised bars running perpendicular to the feed side of the table), mounted in a near flat position, on a supporting frame that allows the table to slide along the long axis of the table.

DOVE Grope

Xinhai

PETKUS Technologie

Flaman

Boston Semi Equipment(BSE)

FluorÂ

Bgimm-Mat

Regions Covered in the Gravity Table Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Mining

Agriculture

Industry

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Multi-Gravity Separation

Jigging Separation