Green Chelating Agents Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Green Chelating Agents

Global “Green Chelating Agents Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Green Chelating Agents industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Green Chelating Agents market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Green Chelating Agents by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Green Chelating Agents Market Analysis:

  • Green chelates agents are biodegradable materials mainly used for washing or cleaning. These materials are primarily used in Laundry, surface care, detergents, and homecare. Common chelating agents are poorly biodegradable and there are concerns about their environmental effects. Heavy metals, which are very toxic for water and soil are used in these. Therefore, biotechnological approaches and computational tools are used to produce green chelating agents. The main area of application for this market is cleaning, which can be categorized into industrial cleaning and household cleaning. Industrial cleaning involves mechanical dishwashing, equipment cleaning, and others, where green chelates/natural chelating agents are used for the removal of metal ions. Household cleaning includes automatic dishwashing, laundry detergents, hand dishwashing, and surface cleaning.
  • The use of green chelates as a natural agricultural nutrient will drive the growth prospects for the global green chelating agents market in the forthcoming years. The growing use of agrochemicals due to the economic development witnessed in emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China, increasing disposable income of its citizens, and changes in the standard of living, will drive the growth in demand for green chelating agents. In addition, a large number of agrochemical manufacturers are increasingly adopting green chelating agents to produce high-quality food items, formulating effective micronutrients for crops, and enhancing their uptake. Additionally, to address the environmental issues and their impacts the coming years will also witness an increased demand for eco-friendly chelating agents from the agrochemicals industry, which will consequently drive market growth.
  • Europe accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the marketâs growth in the region is the increasing consumer awareness and stringent water resource protection laws. Moreover, as the maturity of the market for conventional chelating agents such as ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid tetrasodium salt (EDTA), will also drive the growth of the market for green chelating agents in this region.
  • In 2019, the market size of Green Chelating Agents is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Chelating Agents.

    Some Major Players of Green Chelating Agents Market Are:

  • AkzoNobel
  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical
  • Kemira
  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI
  • Innospec
  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse

    • Green Chelating Agents Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Sodium Gluconate
  • Ethylenediamine-N, N-Disuccinic Acid
  • L-Glutamic Acid N, N-Diacetic Acid
  • Methyl Glycindiacetic Acid
  • Others

    • Green Chelating Agents Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Cleaners
  • Water Treatment
  • Pulp & Paper
  • Agrochemiclas
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Green Chelating Agents create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Green Chelating Agents Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Green Chelating Agents Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Green Chelating Agents Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Green Chelating Agents Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Green Chelating Agents Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Green Chelating Agents Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Green Chelating Agents Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Green Chelating Agents Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

