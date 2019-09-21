Green Chemicals Market Development, Market Trends, Market Size, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

About Green Chemicals Market Report: Green chemicals or bio-based chemicals are renewable chemicals produced from bio-based feedstock. They are less harmful to the environment than the petroleum-based production of chemicals. Green chemicals are produced primarily using raw materials, which uses fewer natural resources, maintaining the environmental balance. The major bio-based raw materials used in the production of green chemicals are vegetable oils, animal fats, sugar and starch, and bio-ethanol.

Top manufacturers/players: BioAmber, Braskem, Cargill, DSM, DuPont Industrial Biosciences, INEOS Group

Green Chemicals Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Green Chemicals Market Segment by Type:

Bio-Ethanol

Sugar & Starch

Animal Fats

Vegetable Oils

Others Green Chemicals Market Segment by Applications:

Healthcare Industries

Food Processing Industries

Construction Industries