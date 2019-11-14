Green-Roof Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Size, Global Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024

Global “Green-Roof Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Green-Roof industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Green-Roof market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Green-Roof market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Green-Roof Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 136 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Green-Roof Market Report:

At present, in industrial developed countries, this industry is generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s largest enterprises are mainly headquartered. In China, consumption market has be very huge and rapid growing driven by downstream market.

The demand of the downstream drives up the increase of Green-Roof industry. In the coming years, it will keep the strong growing trend. Another driving element is the deeper recognition of “Green Environmental Protection” and the unceasing effort of many governments. China market is growing in the fastest speed.

Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Green-Roof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.8% over the next five years, will reach 16400 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Green-Roof in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Green-Roof market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

American Hydrotech

SIKA

Henry

Bioroof

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

OthersGlobal Green-Roof Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Green-Roof market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Green-Roof market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

