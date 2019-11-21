Green Tire Market by Product Category, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global Green Tire Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Green Tire Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Green Tire industry.

Geographically, Green Tire Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Green Tire including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Green Tire Market Repot:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group About Green Tire: Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving â this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire. Green Tire Industry report begins with a basic Green Tire market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Green Tire Market Types:

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire Green Tire Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Green Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 129900 million US$ in 2024, from 70300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.