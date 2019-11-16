Green Tire Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

The worldwide “Green Tire Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.
Short Details of Green Tire Market Report – Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving â this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.
Global Green Tire market competition by top manufacturers
- Michelin
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- Pirelli
- Goodyear
- Shanghai Huayi
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries
- ZC Rubber
- Yokohama
- Nokian Tyres
- Hankook
- Maxxis
- Triangle Group
The Scope of the Report:
The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.
Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Green Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 129900 million US$ in 2024, from 70300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Green Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Green Tire Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Green Tire Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Green Tire Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Green Tire Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Green Tire Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Green Tire Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Green Tire Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Green Tire Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Green Tire Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Green Tire by Country
5.1 North America Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Green Tire Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Green Tire Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Green Tire by Country
8.1 South America Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Green Tire Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Green Tire Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Green Tire by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Green Tire Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Green Tire Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Green Tire Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Green Tire Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Green Tire Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Green Tire Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Green Tire Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Green Tire Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Green Tire Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Green Tire Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Green Tire Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Green Tire Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
