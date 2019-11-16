Green Tire Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

The worldwide “Green Tire Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Green Tire Market Report – Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving â this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

Global Green Tire market competition by top manufacturers

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group



The Scope of the Report:

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Green Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 129900 million US$ in 2024, from 70300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Green Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle