Green Tire Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Green Tire

The worldwide “Green Tire Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Green Tire  Market Report – Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving â this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

Global Green Tire  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Michelin
  • Bridgestone
  • Continental
  • Pirelli
  • Goodyear
  • Shanghai Huayi
  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries
  • ZC Rubber
  • Yokohama
  • Nokian Tyres
  • Hankook
  • Maxxis
  • Triangle Group

The Scope of the Report:

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Green Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 129900 million US$ in 2024, from 70300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Green Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • All-Steel Tire
  • Semi-Steel Tire

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Green Tire  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Green Tire  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Green Tire  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Green Tire  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Green Tire  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Green Tire  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Green Tire  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Green Tire  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Green Tire  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Green Tire  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Green Tire  by Country

    5.1 North America Green Tire  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Green Tire  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Green Tire  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Green Tire  by Country

    8.1 South America Green Tire  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Green Tire  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Green Tire  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Green Tire  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green Tire  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green Tire  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Green Tire  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Green Tire  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Green Tire  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Green Tire  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Green Tire  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Green Tire  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Green Tire  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Green Tire  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Green Tire  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Green Tire  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Green Tire  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Green Tire  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Green Tire  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Green Tire  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Green Tire  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Green Tire  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Green Tire  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

