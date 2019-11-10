Green Tires Market 2019-2023 by Product Type, Revenue, Size, Market Share, Vendors, Growth Rate, Analysis

About Green Tires Market Report: Green tyre refers to the use of new materials and design, resulting in low rolling resistance, thus low oil consumption and emissions of the radial tire.

Top manufacturers/players: MICHELIN, BRIDGESTONE, GOODYEAR, CONTINENTAL, HANKOOK, PIRELLI, CHENG SHIN RUBBER, KUMHO, ZC RUBBER, NOKIAN

Green Tires Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Green Tires Market Segment by Type:

Double Tread

Foam Tread Green Tires Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars