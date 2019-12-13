 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Greeting Cards Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Greeting Cards

GlobalGreeting Cards Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Greeting Cards market size.

About Greeting Cards:

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentineâs Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

Top Key Players of Greeting Cards Market:

  • Hallmark Cards
  • AmericanÂ Greetings
  • Card Factory
  • Schurman Retail Group
  • CSSÂ IndustriesÂ Inc.
  • Avanti Press
  • Simon Elvin
  • MyronÂ ManufacturingÂ Corp.
  • Moo
  • Herbert Walkers Ltd

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14105704     

    Major Types covered in the Greeting Cards Market report are:

  • Seasonal Greeting Cards
  • Every Day Greeting Cards

    Major Applications covered in the Greeting Cards Market report are:

  • Business Cards
  • Personal Cards

    Scope of Greeting Cards Market:

  • The USA will lead the global market for Greeting Cards during the forecast period. This region accounts for the largest global market share and is followed by the UK. There is an ingrained culture of sending greeting cards in the UK, with estimates suggesting an average of approximately 24 cards sent per person each year, of which on average 17 are single greeting cards. Card purchasing is occasion-driven, focused around key events (e.g. birthdays, anniversaries and seasons such as Christmas). A personâs age and stage of life are major drivers of their propensity to purchase greeting cards, with purchasing levels significantly higher in older consumers and those with families. The evidence suggests that card purchasing behavior is broadly stable across generations but with an increase in the number of cards purchased by 18 to 34 year olds. This, when combined with both a growing and ageing UK population, is an encouraging indication of the ongoing sustainability of the card market in the UK and is something we will continue to monitor. However, considering the changes in the exchange rate of the British pound and the US dollar, the UK market experienced a slight decline in 2017.
  • Of the major players of the Greeting Cards market, Hallmark Cards maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Hallmark Cards accounted for 29.247% of the Global Greeting Cards market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 22.368%, 5.144% including American Greetings and Card Factory.
  • The worldwide market for Greeting Cards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Greeting Cards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14105704    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Greeting Cards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Greeting Cards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Greeting Cards in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Greeting Cards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Greeting Cards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Greeting Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Greeting Cards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Greeting Cards Market Report pages: 118

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14105704  

    1 Greeting Cards Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Greeting Cards by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Greeting Cards Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Greeting Cards Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Greeting Cards Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Greeting Cards Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Greeting Cards Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Greeting Cards Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Greeting Cards Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Greeting Cards Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Clavulanic Acids Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2024

    BBQ Sauce Market 2019-2025 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2025

    Scintillator Market to 2024 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts

    Global Companion Diagnostic Tests in Oncology Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

    Frame Scaffolding Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.