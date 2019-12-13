Greeting Cards Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

About Greeting Cards:

Greeting cards are pieces of paper or cardboard upon which photos, drawings, and a verse of cheer, greeting, celebration, condolence, etc. have been printed or engraved. Greeting cards are decorated with a variety of images and include messages to appeal to diverse audiences, sentiment, and occasion to be remembered. Greeting cards are low cost impulse purchase products that are being purchased on a daily basis. Around the world, greeting cards are used to celebrate everything from birthdays to Valentineâs Day. Greeting cards keep people personally connected.

Top Key Players of Greeting Cards Market:

Hallmark Cards

AmericanÂ Greetings

Card Factory

Schurman Retail Group

CSSÂ IndustriesÂ Inc.

Avanti Press

Simon Elvin

MyronÂ ManufacturingÂ Corp.

Moo

Major Types covered in the Greeting Cards Market report are:

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards Major Applications covered in the Greeting Cards Market report are:

Business Cards

Personal Cards Scope of Greeting Cards Market:

The USA will lead the global market for Greeting Cards during the forecast period. This region accounts for the largest global market share and is followed by the UK. There is an ingrained culture of sending greeting cards in the UK, with estimates suggesting an average of approximately 24 cards sent per person each year, of which on average 17 are single greeting cards. Card purchasing is occasion-driven, focused around key events (e.g. birthdays, anniversaries and seasons such as Christmas). A personâs age and stage of life are major drivers of their propensity to purchase greeting cards, with purchasing levels significantly higher in older consumers and those with families. The evidence suggests that card purchasing behavior is broadly stable across generations but with an increase in the number of cards purchased by 18 to 34 year olds. This, when combined with both a growing and ageing UK population, is an encouraging indication of the ongoing sustainability of the card market in the UK and is something we will continue to monitor. However, considering the changes in the exchange rate of the British pound and the US dollar, the UK market experienced a slight decline in 2017.

Of the major players of the Greeting Cards market, Hallmark Cards maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Hallmark Cards accounted for 29.247% of the Global Greeting Cards market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 22.368%, 5.144% including American Greetings and Card Factory.

