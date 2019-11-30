Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Grid-Interactive Water Heater industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Grid-Interactive Water Heater research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment..

Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Steffes

Vaughn Thermal

Great River Energy

HTP (Everlast) and many more. Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market can be Split into:

80 Gallon Capacities

100 Gallon Capacities

119 Gallon Capacities

Others. By Applications, the Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market can be Split into:

Residential