Grinding Wheel Market 2020 by Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Grinding Wheel

Global “Grinding Wheel Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Grinding Wheel market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Grinding Wheel Market: 

Grinding wheels are generally composed of an abrasive compound and used in a variety of grinding and abrasive machining operations, and such wheels are widely used in grinding machines. The wheels are primarily made from a composite material that consists of a coarse-particle aggregate, pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix to form a solid, generally a circular shape product.
The growth in the automotive industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Technavioâs market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2021. The demand for grinding wheels in the automotive industry is high due to their ability to offer precise, improved quality, and well-finished products. These wheels offer better results with computer numerical control (CNC) driven grinding machines as the utilization of software can help in the manufacturing complex designs. Grinding wheels used in automobile applications include many vehicle systems, such as crankshafts, steering racks, valves, shock absorbers, steering parts, and wheels. Continuous growth of the automotive industry and new investments is estimated to positively impact the global grinding wheel market during the forecast period.
APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.
The global Grinding Wheel market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Grinding Wheel Market:

  • Saint-Gobain
  • NORITAKE
  • Ekamant
  • 3M
  • DEERFOS
  • Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)
  • KOVAX
  • AWUKO ABRASIVES
  • Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid
  • TYROLIT
  • SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels
  • DSA Products
  • Andre Abrasive Articles
  • DK Holdings
  • Thai GCI Resitop
  • ATLANTIC
  • Wendt (India)
  • Hitachi Koki

    Regions Covered in the Grinding Wheel Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • CleaningÂ 
  • GrindingÂ 
  • PolishingÂ 

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Flat Wheel
  • Bevel Edge Grinding Wheel
  • Cylindrical Grinding Wheel
  • Cup Wheel
  • Disc Wheel
  • Others

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Grinding Wheel Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Grinding Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Grinding Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Grinding Wheel Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Grinding Wheel Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Grinding Wheel Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Grinding Wheel Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Grinding Wheel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Grinding Wheel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Grinding Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Grinding Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Grinding Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Grinding Wheel Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Grinding Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Grinding Wheel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Grinding Wheel Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Grinding Wheel Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue by Product
    4.3 Grinding Wheel Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Grinding Wheel Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Grinding Wheel Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Grinding Wheel Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Grinding Wheel Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Grinding Wheel Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Grinding Wheel Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Grinding Wheel Forecast
    12.5 Europe Grinding Wheel Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Grinding Wheel Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Grinding Wheel Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheel Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Grinding Wheel Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

