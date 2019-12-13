Grinding Wheel Market 2020 by Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to 2025

Grinding wheels are generally composed of an abrasive compound and used in a variety of grinding and abrasive machining operations, and such wheels are widely used in grinding machines. The wheels are primarily made from a composite material that consists of a coarse-particle aggregate, pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix to form a solid, generally a circular shape product.

The growth in the automotive industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Technavioâs market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2021. The demand for grinding wheels in the automotive industry is high due to their ability to offer precise, improved quality, and well-finished products. These wheels offer better results with computer numerical control (CNC) driven grinding machines as the utilization of software can help in the manufacturing complex designs. Grinding wheels used in automobile applications include many vehicle systems, such as crankshafts, steering racks, valves, shock absorbers, steering parts, and wheels. Continuous growth of the automotive industry and new investments is estimated to positively impact the global grinding wheel market during the forecast period.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The global Grinding Wheel market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Saint-Gobain

NORITAKE

Ekamant

3M

DEERFOS

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)

KOVAX

AWUKO ABRASIVES

Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid

TYROLIT

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

DSA Products

Andre Abrasive Articles

DK Holdings

Thai GCI Resitop

ATLANTIC

Wendt (India)

Regions Covered in the Grinding Wheel Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

CleaningÂ

GrindingÂ

PolishingÂ Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Flat Wheel

Bevel Edge Grinding Wheel

Cylindrical Grinding Wheel

Cup Wheel

Disc Wheel