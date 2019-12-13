Grippers Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

Global “Grippers Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Grippers market size.

About Grippers:

Gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric or pneumatic power, the gripper grips and releases work pieces.Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.

Top Key Players of Grippers Market:

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

Major Types covered in the Grippers Market report are:

Electric Grippers

Major Applications covered in the Grippers Market report are:

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/Personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Scope of Grippers Market:

Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric gripper is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric gripper and three-finger electric gripper. Electric gripper is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.

Worldwide, there are a lot of gripper manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. SCHUNK, SMC, IAI, Parker Hannifin and Festo are the top five manufacturers of gripper in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of gripper.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of gripper currently; but the market of gripper in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following five years due to the growing downstream demand.

The worldwide market for Grippers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.