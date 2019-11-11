Ground Chicory Market 2019- Top Key Players, Global Trends, Size, Drivers, Policies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2024

Global "Ground Chicory Market" 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics.

Chicory is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family Asteraceae, usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. Many varieties are cultivated for salad leaves, chicons (blanched buds), or roots, which are baked, ground, and used as a coffee substitute and food additive. In the 21st century, inulin, an extract from chicory root, has been used in food manufacturing as a sweetener and source of dietary fiber..

Ground Chicory Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

COSUCRA

Leroux

Reily Foods Company

Royal Cosun

SÃ¼dzucker and many more. Ground Chicory Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ground Chicory Market can be Split into:

Chicory Flour

Chicory Root. By Applications, the Ground Chicory Market can be Split into:

Beverage

Food