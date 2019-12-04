Groundnut Oil Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2025

The Global “Groundnut Oil Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Groundnut Oil Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Groundnut Oil market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Groundnut Oil Market:

Groundnut oil, also known as groundnut oil or arachis oil, is a mild-tasting vegetable oil derived from groundnuts. The oil is available with a strong groundnut flavor and aroma, analogous to sesame oil.

Groundnut oil is an edible vegetable oil that is derived from groundnuts. groundnuts are legumes and are native to Latin America and several others tropical regions. groundnut or groundnut oil is a well-established product with a historically high use in several Asian foods and cuisines. It is used either as a base for cooking (cooking oil) or to enhance the flavor of the underlying food.

The functional properties offered by groundnut oil are an important factor driving the market. groundnut oil is particularly suited for deep-frying purposes as it does not absorb the flavor of the underlying food products. It is also a relatively healthy oil due to a low percentage of saturated fats, trans-fats, and cholesterol. These factors are important in the context of the increasing health awareness among consumers. The nutty flavor offered by groundnut oil is also an important factor that influences groundnut oils to be used as a dressing and flavoring agent.

The global Groundnut Oil market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Wilmar International

Corbion

Shandong Luhua

Cofco

Amanah Oil

Ventura Foods

Yihai Kerry

Longda

Qingdao Changsheng

Shangdong Jinsheng

Shandong Bohi Industry

Xiamen Zhongsheng

Hunan Jinlong

Sanhe hopefull

Dalian Huanong

Shandong Sanwei

Qingdao Tianxiang

Guangdong Yingmai

Henan Sunshine Group Corporation

Groundnut Oil Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Groundnut Oil Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Groundnut Oil Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Groundnut Oil Market Segment by Types:

Refined

Unrefined

Groundnut Oil Market Segment by Applications:

Personal Care Products

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the Groundnut Oil Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Groundnut Oil Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Groundnut Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Groundnut Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Groundnut Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Groundnut Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Groundnut Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Groundnut Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Groundnut Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Groundnut Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Groundnut Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Groundnut Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Groundnut Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Groundnut Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Groundnut Oil Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Groundnut Oil Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Groundnut Oil Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Groundnut Oil Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Groundnut Oil Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Groundnut Oil Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Groundnut Oil Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Groundnut Oil Market covering all important parameters.

