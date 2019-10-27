Growing Status of Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region.

In 2018, the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance market size was 205000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 237400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Automotive & Vehicle Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive & Vehicle Insurance development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

State Farm

GEICO

Progressive

Allstate

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Farmers

Nationwide

Travelers

American Family

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Liability Insurance

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Personal Injury Protection

Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market by Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle