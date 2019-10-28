Growing Status of Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Growing Status of Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025

October 28, 2019

Cognitive/Artificial

Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market:

  • Artificial intelligence has received an overwhelming attention globally due to the extraordinary developments it has brought about in the recent past such as mobile phones using speech recognition, driverless cars, robots automating operations in factory, and many others.  Technologies such deep learning, machine learning, speech recognition, image recognition, and automated reasoning, among others, are designed to provide computers that are capable of mimicking human abilities are an integral part of cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. Moreover, cognitive/artificial intelligence systems are widely used by the industrial sector wherein robotics developed on the artificial Intelligence technology is deployed in the workstation in order to automate the production processes, as well as are used in building and home automation, among others. The artificial Intelligence technology has also led to development of advanced drones used for surveillance in the aerospace and defence industry.
  • Growing trends of machine learning, and increasing government investments have thereby increased the demand for cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market are factors such as significant progress in hardware technology, rising demand for intelligent systems, need for efficient data analytics, and adoption of automation technology by various end user industry, and others. On the other hand, factors such as complexities in developing algorithms, need for skilled personnel and lack of standardization may act as a restraint for the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market.
  • In 2018, the global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Google

  • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market by Types:

  • Robotics
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Drones
  • Autonomous Cars
  • Others

  • Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market by Applications:

  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Consumer And Retail
  • Automotive
  • BFSI
  • Aerospace And Defence
  • Others

  • The study objectives of Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

