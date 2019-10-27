Growing Status of Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

About Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market:

Configure price quote (CPQ) software is a term used in the business-to-business (B2B) industry to describe software systems that help sellers quote complex and configurable products.

CPQ software assists the sales management staff to enhance their productivity by lowering the reliance on paperwork and documentation. It increases the speed of pricing and configuration processes and helps organizations decrease their overall costs.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the CPQ software market. The rising number of software companies and the growth of the software industry in regions such as San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore, will be the major factors fueling the growth of this quoting software market in the region.

In 2018, the global Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Oracle

Apttus

IBM

Infor

SAP

Callidus Software

FPX

Salesforce.com

PROS

Cincom Systems

Aspire Technologies

ConnectWise

Model N

Vendavo

Cloud-Based CPQ Software

On-Premises CPQ Software

Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market by Applications:

Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise