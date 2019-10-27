Growing Status of Corporate M-learning Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

“Corporate M-learning Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Corporate M-learning industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Corporate M-learning market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14440778

About Corporate M-learning Market:

M-learning or mobile learning is learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, using personal electronic devices. A form of distance education, m-learners use mobile device educational technology at their time convenience.

The technical segment accounted for the majority shares and dominated this market. The demand for technical m-learning from the emerging countries in GCC and countries that are driven by rapid industrialization such as China will fuel market growth. Moreover, the need for corporate m learning for information technology has spurred its adoption in developing countries.

In 2018, the global Corporate M-learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Corporate M-learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate M-learning development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

NetDimensions

Saba Software

Adobe Systems

DominKnow

City & Guilds

Desire2Learn

CERTPOINT Systems

Allen Interactions

Aptara

Articulate

Intuition

Kallidus

Learning Pool

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14440778 Corporate M-learning Market by Types:

Technical

Non-technical

Corporate M-learning Market by Applications:

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises