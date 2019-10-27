Growing Status of ITSM Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities  directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures  that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers’ needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology.

Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement.

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Service portfolio management

Configuration and change management

Service desk software

Operations and performance management

Dashboard, reporting, and analytics

ITSM Market by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and public sector

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Education