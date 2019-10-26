Growing Status of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

Real-time locating systems (RTLS, also known as real-time location systems) are local systems for the identification and tracking of the location of assets and/or persons in real or near-real-time.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects or worn by people, and in most RTLS, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location.

In 2018, the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.0% during 2019-2025. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Axcess International

Plus Location Systems

Decawave

Intelligent Insites

Bespoon

RF Technologies

Borda Technology

Purelink

Teletracking Technologies

Sonitor Technologies

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market by Types:

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other RTLS Technologies

Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market by Applications:

Employee Management

Clinical Monitoring

Asset Monitoring

Patient Safety