Growing Status of Touch Screen Technology Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co

About Touch Screen Technology Market:

The touchscreen technology is used for human computer interface to provide input to and obtain output from the processing unit.

The global Touch screen Display market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing smartphone and tablet proliferation.

Corning

3M Company

Atmel Corporation

DISPLAX Interactive Systems

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu

Samsung

Microsoft Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

Freescale Gigabyte

Wintek Corporation

LG Display

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Resistive

Capacitive and Infrared Touchscreens

Surface Acoustic Wave Type Displays

Others

Touch Screen Technology Market by Applications:

Kiosks

Health Care

Retail

Education

Government

Others