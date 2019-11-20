Growth Opportunities of Plasticizers Market 2019 in the Global Industry with analysis, Expected Growth and Forcast By 2024

“Plasticizers Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Plasticizers Market Report – Plasticizers are organic esters added to polymers to facilitate processing and to increase the flexibility and toughness of the final product by internal modification of the polymer molecule. Flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) accounts for 80-90% of world plasticizer consumption.In this report, statistics mainly focus on Low Phthalates (3-6 carbon atoms), High Phthalates (7-13 carbon atoms) and Non-Phthalates.
Global Plasticizers market competition by top manufacturers
- UPC Group
- Bluesail
- Exxonmobil
- Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-Tech
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- Evonik
- Hongxin Chemical
- Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical
- Basf
- Eastman
- Lg Chem
- Perstorp
- Sinopec Jinling
- Guangdong Rongtai
- Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
- Deza
In addition, the production regions of plasticizers are mainly located in US, EU, South Korea and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 49.55% volume market share in 2015.
The consumption trend of plasticizers varies from region to region depending upon its various types. For instance, the consumption trend in Asia-Pacific represents a mix of all the plasticizers. The Asia-Pacific is the biggest consumer of low phthalates especially DOP, which is mainly due to lack of legislative initiatives and due to increasing PVC demand in the region.
The scenario is different in EU and US, as non-phthalates and certain high phthalates are dominant in Europe, which is mainly due to the stringent norms and regulations in the region.
The worldwide market for Plasticizers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Plasticizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
