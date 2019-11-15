Guanidine Hydrochloride Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2024 | Latest Research Report by Market Reports World

Short Details of Guanidine Hydrochloride Market Report – Guanidine Hydrochloride or guanidinium chloride, usually abbreviated GdmCl and sometimes GdnHCl or GuHCl, is the hydrochloride salt of guanidine. The CAS number of guanidine hydrochloride is 50-01-1 with molecular formula CH5N3.HCl.

Global Guanidine Hydrochloride market competition by top manufacturers

AlzChem AG

Vihita Chem

SANWA Chemical

Tangshan Sanding Chem

Jinchi Chemicals

Sihong Yuecheng Fine Chem

Jinhua Qianjiang Fine Chem

Hangzhou Xiangshun Chem

Wuxi Kalider Industrial

Kunshan Kunhua



The Scope of the Report:

Guanidine Hydrochloride has mainly two types, which include industrial grade and medical grade. Industrial grade is the mainly types in the market with production market share 56.61% in 2015.

The major raw materials for guanidine hydrochloride are dicyandiamide and ammonium salt. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of guanidine hydrochloride. The production cost of guanidine hydrochloride is also an important factor which could impact the price of guanidine. The guanidine hydrochloride manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

This report focuses on the Guanidine Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medicine Industry

Pesticides Industry