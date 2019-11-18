Guide Wire Market forecasts with industry chain structure competitive landscape new projects and investment analysis by 2024

Short Details of Guide Wire Market Report – Peripheral guidewires have multiple layers which includes central core, distal tip and outer coating. Central core is generally made up of stainless steel or nitinol which possesâ superior torque characteristics. Distal tip has variable length and it is made up of radio-opaque material e.g. platinum or iridium alloys and provides flexibility during operations. Peripheral guidewires are coated with a polymer, such as silicone or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), to increase lubricity.Peripheral guidewires are used during the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and angiography for guiding the stents or catheters to the site of action in the peripheral vasculature.Peripheral guidewire market is mainly driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Other important factor that propels the market growth is increasing worldwide geriatric population. Moreover, growing incidences of neurological, cardiovascular and urology disorders also fuel the market growth. It is important for patients to fully understand the risks of the procedure undergoing laparoscopy and other cardiovascular, neurovascular surgeries. Some risk factors associated with of minimally invasive surgery and preference given to open surgery may hamper the growth of this market.

Terumo Medical

Abbott Vascular

Asahi

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal

Integer

Medtronic

Cook Medical

TE Connectivity

Merit Medical Systems

SP Medical

Epflex

Shannon MicroCoil

Acme Monaco

Infiniti Medical

Custom Wire Technologies

Biotronik

Hanaco

Lepu Meidcal

Shenzhen Yixinda



The Guide Wire industry concentration is relatively high; there are just not much manufacturers in the world, and mainly from Japan and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and USA. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Terumo Medical and Asahi have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to United States, Abbott Vascular has become as a global leader through its own business and acquisition. In Europe, TE Connectivity acquired AdvancedCath and definitive agreement to acquire Creganna, thus leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures are not professional producers, that make their products have lower market recognition, even in China domestic market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 30%, followed by EU with 25.6%. Chinaâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 9.6%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Guide Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 1020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Guide Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Straight Guide Wire

Angled Guide Wire

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)