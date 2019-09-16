Guide Wire Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Guide Wire Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Guide Wire Market also studies the global Guide Wire market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Guide Wire:

Peripheral guidewires have multiple layers which includes central core, distal tip and outer coating. Central core is generally made up of stainless steel or nitinol which posses’ superior torque characteristics. Distal tip has variable length and it is made up of radio-opaque material e.g. platinum or iridium alloys and provides flexibility during operations. Peripheral guidewires are coated with a polymer, such as silicone or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), to increase lubricity.Peripheral guidewires are used during the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and angiography for guiding the stents or catheters to the site of action in the peripheral vasculature.Peripheral guidewire market is mainly driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Other important factor that propels the market growth is increasing worldwide geriatric population. Moreover, growing incidences of neurological, cardiovascular and urology disorders also fuel the market growth. It is important for patients to fully understand the risks of the procedure undergoing laparoscopy and other cardiovascular, neurovascular surgeries. Some risk factors associated with of minimally invasive surgery and preference given to open surgery may hamper the growth of this market.

Guide Wire Market by Manufactures:

Terumo Medical

Abbott Vascular

Asahi

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal

Integer

Medtronic

Cook Medical

TE Connectivity

Merit Medical Systems

SP Medical

Epflex

Shannon MicroCoil

Acme Monaco

Infiniti Medical

Custom Wire Technologies

Biotronik

Hanaco

Lepu Meidcal

Shenzhen Yixinda

Guide Wire Market Types:

Straight Guide Wire

Angled Guide Wire

J-Shape Guide Wire Guide Wire Market Applications:

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

The Guide Wire industry concentration is relatively high; there are just not much manufacturers in the world, and mainly from Japan and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and USA. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Terumo Medical and Asahi have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to United States, Abbott Vascular has become as a global leader through its own business and acquisition. In Europe, TE Connectivity acquired AdvancedCath and definitive agreement to acquire Creganna, thus leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures are not professional producers, that make their products have lower market recognition, even in China domestic market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 30%, followed by EU with 25.6%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 9.6%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Guide Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 1020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.