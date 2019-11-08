 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gum Arabic Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 8, 2019

Gum Arabic

The Global “Gum Arabic Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Gum Arabic market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Gum Arabic Market:

  • Gum Arabic is a safe and harmless thickener that naturally coagulates in the air.
  • The demand for confectionery and beverage products is increasing in Asia-Pacific, mainly owing to the increasing disposable incomes of consumers from developing countries of the region.
  • In 2019, the market size of Gum Arabic is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gum Arabic. This report studies the global market size of Gum Arabic, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Gum Arabic sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Gum Arabic Market Are:

  • GUM ARABIC
  • NEXIRA
  • KERRY
  • TIC GUMS
  • AGRIGUM INTERNATIONAL
  • FARBEST BRANDS
  • ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND
  • ASHLAND
  • HAWKINS WATTS
  • PRODIGY NIG

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Gum Arabic:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Gum Arabic Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Senegalia Senegal
  • Vachellia Seyal

    Gum Arabic Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Confectionary Beverage Products
  • Bakery Products
  • Dairy Products

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

