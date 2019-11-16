Gummy Vitamin Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global "Gummy Vitamin Market" report 2019

Gummy Vitamin Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Albanese

Bayer

Natureâs Way

Pharmavite

Hero Nutritonals

Herbaland

Smarty Pants Vitamins

Softigel

Rainbow Light

Gimbalâs

Life Science Nutritionals

Natureâs Bounty

VITAFUSION

Gummy Vitamin is a vitamin supplement in form of gummies. When compared to the traditional pills and capsules, supplements in the form of gummies can be more appealing and convenient, not only for kids but also for older adults. It is the chewiness and flavorings (orange, cherry and raspberry, to name a few) that make them attractive to children and adults alike, as chewing gummies vitamins is more convenient than swallowing pills for any one.The global Gummy Vitamin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gummy Vitamin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

For Children

For Adult Gummy Vitamin Market by Types:

Single Vitamin