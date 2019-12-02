 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunshot Detection Systems Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Gunshot Detection Systems

Global “Gunshot Detection Systems Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Gunshot Detection Systems Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Gunshot Detection Systems:

A gunfire locator or gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or other weapon fire using acoustic, optical, or potentially other types of sensors, as well as a combination of such sensors. These systems are used by law enforcement, security, military and businesses to identify the source and, in some cases, the direction of gunfire and/or the type of weapon fired.

Gunshot Detection Systems Market Manufactures: 

  • Raytheon Company
  • Thales Group
  • Battelle Memorial Institute
  • Rafael
  • SST
  • Safran Electronics & Defense
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • ELTA Systems Ltd
  • Acoem Group
  • Databuoy Corporation
  • CILAS
  • Qinetiq North America
  • Microflown Avisa B.V.
  • Shooter Detection Systems LLC
  • Safety Dynamics Inc
  • Information System Technologies
  • V5 Systems Inc

  • Major Classification:

  • Fixed System
  • Vehicle Mounted System
  • Portable System

    Major Applications:

  • Homeland
  • Defense

  • The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.
  • The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern.
  • On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems.
  • The global Gunshot Detection Systems market is valued at 790 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gunshot Detection Systems.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Gunshot Detection Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gunshot Detection Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gunshot Detection Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gunshot Detection Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gunshot Detection Systems in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gunshot Detection Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gunshot Detection Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gunshot Detection Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gunshot Detection Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market

    1 Gunshot Detection Systems Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Gunshot Detection Systems by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Gunshot Detection Systems Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Gunshot Detection Systems Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Gunshot Detection Systems Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Gunshot Detection Systems Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Gunshot Detection Systems Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Gunshot Detection Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

