Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer.

North America is the largest countries of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 41.92% % the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 34.33%, 11.22%.

The worldwide market for Gym/Club Fitness Trackers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.4% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.