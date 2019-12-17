 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gypsum-Fiber Board Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Gypsum-Fiber Board

GlobalGypsum-Fiber Board Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Gypsum-Fiber Board market size.

About Gypsum-Fiber Board:

Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

Top Key Players of Gypsum-Fiber Board Market:

  • USG
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Fermacell
  • National Gypsum
  • Knauf
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Continental BP
  • Hengshenglong
  • Yingchuang
  • Bochuan-Chuncui

    Major Types covered in the Gypsum-Fiber Board Market report are:

  • Wood Fiber Type
  • Glass Fiber Type

    Major Applications covered in the Gypsum-Fiber Board Market report are:

  • For Walls
  • For Roofs
  • Other

    Scope of Gypsum-Fiber Board Market:

  • The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
  • Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. Chinaâs consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Gypsum-Fiber Board will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Gypsum-Fiber Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gypsum-Fiber Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Gypsum-Fiber Board product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gypsum-Fiber Board, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gypsum-Fiber Board in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Gypsum-Fiber Board competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Gypsum-Fiber Board breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Gypsum-Fiber Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gypsum-Fiber Board sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Report pages: 124

    1 Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Gypsum-Fiber Board by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Gypsum-Fiber Board Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Gypsum-Fiber Board Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Gypsum-Fiber Board Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Gypsum-Fiber Board Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

