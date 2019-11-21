 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Gypsum-Fiber Board

Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Gypsum-Fiber Board industry.

Geographically, Gypsum-Fiber Board Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Gypsum-Fiber Board including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Repot:

  • USG
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Fermacell
  • National Gypsum
  • Knauf
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Continental BP
  • Hengshenglong
  • Yingchuang
  • Bochuan-Chuncui

    About Gypsum-Fiber Board:

    Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

    Gypsum-Fiber Board Industry report begins with a basic Gypsum-Fiber Board market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Types:

  • Wood Fiber Type
  • Glass Fiber Type

    Gypsum-Fiber Board Market Applications:

  • For Walls
  • For Roofs
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Gypsum-Fiber Board market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Gypsum-Fiber Board?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Gypsum-Fiber Board space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Gypsum-Fiber Board?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Gypsum-Fiber Board market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Gypsum-Fiber Board opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Gypsum-Fiber Board market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Gypsum-Fiber Board market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
  • Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. Chinaâs consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
  • Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Gypsum-Fiber Board will increase.
  • The worldwide market for Gypsum-Fiber Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Gypsum-Fiber Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Gypsum-Fiber Board Market major leading market players in Gypsum-Fiber Board industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Industry report also includes Gypsum-Fiber Board Upstream raw materials and Gypsum-Fiber Board downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 124

