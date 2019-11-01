Gypsum Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Gypsum is the common name for a mineral compound known as calcium sulphate dihydroxide. This mineral is found underground, often near deposits of limestone or other minerals, which are formed by evaporation. To reduce the moisture content found in gypsum it is routinely heated and the resulting powder is often called burnt gypsum. Although its color is usually white, gypsum comes in many hues including pink, gray, off-white, cream, brownish and white. It also comes in a variety of forms, including a pure white crystal called alabaster, and a crystal that forms in desert terrain resembling petals of a flower. Gypsum is naturally resistant to fire and heat.

Saint Gobain ?India?

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral ?India?

Lafarge ?India?

Shreenath Gyptech

Natural Gypsum

FGD Gypsum Gypsum Market Report Segmented by Application:

Agriculture

Construction

Medical

Art