Hadoop Market 2019 Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware.
Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.The base Apache Hadoop framework is composed of the following modules: Hadoop Common – contains libraries and utilities needed by other Hadoop modules Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) – a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster; Hadoop YARN – a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and Hadoop MapReduce – an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.
Hadoop Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Cloudrea
- Hortonworks
- MapR Tech
- Dell/EMC/Pivotal
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Amazon Web Services
Hadoop Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Hadoop Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Hadoop Market:
- Introduction of Hadoop with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Hadoop with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Hadoop market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Hadoop market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Hadoop Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Hadoop market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Hadoop Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Hadoop Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.
North America is the largest Hadoop market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of Hadoop market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America Hadoop market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.
USA is now the most key developers of Hadoop distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.
Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global Hadoop market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular Hadoop distributions in the world.
The global Hadoop market is valued at 1700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 33.0% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hadoop.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Hadoop market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hadoop market by product type and applications/end industries.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Hadoop Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Hadoop Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Hadoop Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Hadoop Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Hadoop Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Hadoop Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
the Hadoop Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry
