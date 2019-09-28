Hadoop Market Globally by 2024: Market Trends, Size, Growth, Future Demand

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Hadoop Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Hadoop Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.
The base Apache Hadoop framework is composed of the following modules:
? Hadoop Common contains libraries and utilities needed by other Hadoop modules
? Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;
? Hadoop YARN a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and
? Hadoop MapReduce an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.
The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.
North America is the largest Hadoop market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of Hadoop market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America Hadoop market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.
USA is now the most key developers of Hadoop distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.
Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global Hadoop market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular Hadoop distributions in the world.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Hadoop Market by Types
Hadoop Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Table of Content of Global Hadoop Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Hadoop Segment by Type
2.3 Hadoop Consumption by Type
2.4 Hadoop Segment by Application
2.5 Hadoop Consumption by Application
3 Global Hadoop by Players
3.1 Global Hadoop Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Hadoop Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Hadoop Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
No. of Pages: – 116
