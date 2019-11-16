 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Halal Pharmaceuticals Market Scope Overview Opportunities Type And Application Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Halal Pharmaceuticals

Halal Pharmaceuticals Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Halal Pharmaceuticals  Market Report – Halal pharmaceuticals are those medicines that stringently adhere to Shariah law. More specifically, halal pharmaceuticals refer to medicines that should not contain any parts of animals (dogs, pigs and ones particularly with pointed teeth), insects (bees), alcohol and other substances prohibited as haram under the Shariah law.

Global Halal Pharmaceuticals  market competition by top manufacturers

  • CCM Pharmaceuticals
  • Pharmaniaga
  • Rosemont Pharmaceuticals
  • Simpor Pharma
  • Bosch Pharmaceuticals
  • NOOR VITAMINS

The Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Halal Pharmaceuticals developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 22.98%. In the next few years, Halal Pharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Southeast Asia and NAME is the main production places, with a revenue market share nearly 62% and 18% in 2016. Southeast Asia and NAME also is the main consumption region with market share 58% and 26% in 2016. The revenue is about 205.79 M USD the consumption need is around 36.7 B USD in 2016 and there is a huge gap in there.
The classification of Halal Pharmaceuticals includes Tablets, Syrups, Capsules and Other. The proportion of Tablets in 2016 is about 46%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
The worldwide market for Halal Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Halal Pharmaceuticals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Tablets
  • Syrups
  • Capsules
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Health Care Products
  • Drugs

