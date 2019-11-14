Halquinol Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Halquinol market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Halquinol market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Halquinol basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13436901

Halquinol ,is an important chlorinated derivative of 8 hydroxy quinoline. It has Mol formula C9H5ClNOR , CAS no. 8067-69-4 . It mainly contains 5,7-dichloro-8 hydroxyquinoline and 5-chloro-8 hydroxyquinoline as major components while 7 âchloro- 8 hydroxyquinoline is present as a minor component..

Halquinol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Kanad Chemicals

Lasa Loboratory

Noven Lifesciences

Zhejiang Chyszern Technology

AVF Chemical Industrial

Phil-Asiachem Inc.

Chengdu Wlgo Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Mexochem International

Omkrown Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

Vetcare Organics Pvt. Ltd and many more. Halquinol Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Halquinol Market can be Split into:

0.95

<95%. By Applications, the Halquinol Market can be Split into:

Veterinary Medicine

Feed