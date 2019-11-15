 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hand Care Market 2019 by Size, Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Hand Care

Global “Hand Care Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hand Care in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hand Care Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Unilever
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Coty
  • Beiersdorf
  • Whealthfields Lohmann
  • Jahwa
  • KAO
  • 3M
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • Lion Corporation
  • Henkel

    The report provides a basic overview of the Hand Care industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Hand Care Market Types:

  • Cleansers
  • Moisturizers and Others

    Hand Care Market Applications:

  • Adult
  • Children and Baby

    Finally, the Hand Care market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Hand Care market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Hand Care Product is a kind of skin care product which can heal and smooth skin cracks, dry, prevent and treat rough and dry hands in autumn and winter effectively. Frequent use in autumn and winter can make the hands skin more tender and moister. The Hand Care market is generally segmented into two broad product types: Moisturizers and Cleansers. Moisturizers occupied the most market share; with 72.72% sales share in 2018, it is expected to keep leading the market in future period.
  • Hand Care are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.
  • The worldwide market for Hand Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 3181.2 million US$ in 2024, from 2632.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.
  • This report focuses on the Hand Care in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Hand Care Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hand Care by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hand Care Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hand Care Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hand Care Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hand Care Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hand Care Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hand Care Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hand Care Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hand Care Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

