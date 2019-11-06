Hand Trucks Market 2019 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global “Hand Trucks Market” information provided within the report comes from trustworthy industrial sources.Hand Trucks market 2019 Research reports finds market figures between 2019 and 2024. The market can exhibit a remarkable CAGR within the same period.
Short Details Of Hand Trucks Market Report – Hand truck, is an L-shaped box-moving handcart with handles at one end, wheels at the base, with a small ledge to set objects on, flat against the floor when the hand-truck is upright.
Global Hand Trucks market competition by top manufacturers
- Harper Trucks
- Inc.
- Milwaukee Hand Trucks (Gleason Industrial Product)
- Magliner
- Little Giant (Brennan Equipment and Manufacturing
- Inc.)
- Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co.
- Ltd.
- Qingdao Taifa Group
- B&P Manufacturing (Craig and Tracy Hewett)
- Wesco Industrial Products
- LLC.
- Maker Group Industry Limited
- BIL Group
- The Fairbanks Company
- Qingdao Giant Industry&Trading
- Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology
- Qingdao Zhenhua Industrial Group Co.
- Ltd.
Scope of the Report:
The global production of Hand Trucks is about 19822 K Units in 2016, China is the largest produce region in 2016, the production volume is about 8732 K Unit, the market share is about 44.05%; Southeast Asia is the second largest produce region in 2016, the production is about 3153 K Unit, the market share is about 15.90%;
The average price of Hand Trucks is about 96 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 22.67%, the gross margin shows downstream trend;
The hand trucks can be divided into 5 types, Under 150 pound, 150-300 pound, 300-600 pound, 600-1,000 pound, Over 1,000 pound. The 300-600 pound occupies largest market share about 41.24% in 2016; the hand trucks can be divided into four types by application which are Transport stations, Retail, Households, Other. The Retail occupies about 51.86% market share;
In the future, with the development of technology and economic level, and the ownership of Hand Trucks keeps rising, the Hand Trucks will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.
The worldwide market for Hand Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Hand Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hand Trucks Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Hand Trucks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Hand Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Hand Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Hand Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Hand Trucks Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Hand Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Hand Trucks by Country
5.1 North America Hand Trucks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Hand Trucks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Hand Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Hand Trucks by Country
8.1 South America Hand Trucks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Hand Trucks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Hand Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Hand Trucks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Hand Trucks Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Hand Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Hand Trucks Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Hand Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Hand Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hand Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Hand Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Hand Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Hand Trucks Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Hand Trucks Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Hand Trucks Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Hand Trucks Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Hand Trucks Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
