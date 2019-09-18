Handheld GPS Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Handheld GPS Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Handheld GPS industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Handheld GPS market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Handheld GPS:

Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Handheld GPS capacity, production, value, price and market share of Handheld GPS in global market.

Handheld GPS Market Manufactures:

Garmin

Magellan

Lowrance

Bushnell

Golf BUddy

DeLorme

Handheld GPS Market Types:

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13893594 The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Handheld GPS capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Handheld GPS manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.

The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The worldwide market for Handheld GPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.