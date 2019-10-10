 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Handheld GPS Market Continue To Rise at A Significantly Higher Rate with Its Unique Business Strategies: Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Handheld

The report shows positive growth in “Handheld GPS Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Handheld GPS industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Handheld GPS Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

Some top manufacturers in Handheld GPS Market: –

  • Garmin
  • Magellan
  • Lowrance
  • Bushnell
  • Golf BUddy and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
  • Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.
  • The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.
  • However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.The worldwide market for Handheld GPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • General Handheld GPS
  • Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS
  • Digital Map Handheld GPS
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • General Handheld GPS
  • Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS
  • Digital Map Handheld GPS
  • Others

    Handheld GPS Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Handheld GPS market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Handheld GPS Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Handheld GPS, with sales, revenue, and price of Handheld GPS, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Handheld GPS, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Handheld GPS market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Handheld GPS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Handheld GPS report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Handheld GPS market players.

