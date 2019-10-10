Handheld GPS Market Continue To Rise at A Significantly Higher Rate with Its Unique Business Strategies: Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

The report shows positive growth in “Handheld GPS Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Handheld GPS industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Handheld GPS Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Handheld GPS is a type of portable, user-friendly gadget that combining Global Positioning System and modern geographic technology, which provide location and time information in all weather conditions for users. It is widely used for hiking, cycling, golfing, surveying and other applications.

Some top manufacturers in Handheld GPS Market: –

Garmin

Magellan

Lowrance

Bushnell

Golf BUddy

Handheld GPS industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Garmin, accounting for 70 percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Magellan and Lowrance. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of United States domestic Industrial technology, United States handheld GPS has to be advanced in the world, especially in high end products.

The market scale will keep decreasing in the next few years. Although tough more people choose to enjoy their outdoor life brought a lot of opportunities, the smartphone is so convenience and technical update frequently that handheld GPS can be hardly to improve more, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the handheld GPS field.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.The worldwide market for Handheld GPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

