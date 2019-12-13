Handheld Nutrunner Market by Market Status, Downstream Market and Forecast to 2025

Global “Handheld Nutrunner Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Handheld Nutrunner Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Handheld Nutrunner Industry.

Handheld Nutrunner Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Handheld Nutrunner industry.

Know About Handheld Nutrunner Market:

A nutrunner is used in situations where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. Handheld nutrunner itself is small, portable, easy operation, etc.

The Handheld Nutrunner market was valued at 290 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Handheld Nutrunner.

Top Key Manufacturers in Handheld Nutrunner Market:

Atlas Copco

Bosch Rexroth

Apex Tool Group

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

ESTIC Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

ALFING Montagetechnik GmbH (AMT)

Dai-ichi Dentsu Ltd.

Sanyo Machine Works

Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

KUKEN CO.

LTD.

Tone Co.

Ltd.

FEC Inc.

AIMCO

Chicago Pneumatic

StÃ¶ger Automation

Regions Covered in the Handheld Nutrunner Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Automotive

Transportation

MachineryÂ Manufacturing Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Pistol Handheld Nutrunner

Angle Handheld Nutrunner