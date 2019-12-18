 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Handling and Lifting Equipment

Global "Handling and Lifting Equipment Market" research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry

Know About Handling and Lifting Equipment Market: 

Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).
The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.
The global Handling and Lifting Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Handling and Lifting Equipment Market:

  • Komatsu
  • Konecranes
  • Liebherr
  • American Crane and Equipment
  • Cargotec
  • Escorts Construction Equipment
  • Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)
  • Manitex International
  • Manitowoc Cranes
  • Sany Group
  • Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery
  • Tadano

    Regions Covered in the Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Dam Building
  • Bridge Building
  • Shipyards
  • Power Plants
  • High Rise Buildings

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Cranes
  • Forklifts
  • Conveyor Belt
  • Hoists

