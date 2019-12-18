Handling and Lifting Equipment Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2025

Global “Handling and Lifting Equipment Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Handling and Lifting Equipment market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Handling and Lifting Equipment Market:

Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).

The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.

The global Handling and Lifting Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Handling and Lifting Equipment Market:

Komatsu

Konecranes

Liebherr

American Crane and Equipment

Cargotec

Escorts Construction Equipment

Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)

Manitex International

Manitowoc Cranes

Sany Group

Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery

Tadano

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Cranes

Forklifts

Conveyor Belt