Handset Proximity Sensor Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Handset Proximity Sensor Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Handset Proximity Sensor Market Report – Proximity Sensor is the distance measurement products based on the principle of optical or acoustic. Its compact, low-profile package enables you to build the sensor into your products, such as smart phones, with high flexibilityThe Proximity Sensor used in the Mobil phone is called Handset Proximity Sensor, when user answer the phone, the Handset Proximity Sensor work, and when userâs face close to the screen; it will turn off the screen light and lock screen automatically to avoiding the accidental input and saving power of batteries. When userâs face away from the screen, the screen light will automatically turn on and unlock automatically.In the report, price of some products is the whole module price. (Many products are integrated and packaged).
Global Handset Proximity Sensor market competition by top manufacturers
- AMS-TAOS
- Sharp
- Vishay (Capella)
- Avago
- Heptagon
- Maxim
- ST Microelectronics
- Intersil
- Panasonic
- Epticore
- Sitronix (Sensortek)
- Everlight
- Liteon
Handset proximity sensor is an important part of smart phone parts. It makes the use of smart phones more convenient. It is not difficult to see that handset proximity sensor industry is attached to the smart phone industry.
The raw materials of handset proximity sensor are very common. The prices of these raw materials are stable. Due to the high added value of handset proximity sensor, raw-material prices had little effect on prices.
From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the manufacturing industry developed areas. Worth noting is that major manufacturers due to cost considerations, transferring their manufacturing bases to Southeast Asia. As the Smartphone industry for a part of integration to higher and higher, the integration of the sensor will become increasingly high.
The worldwide market for Handset Proximity Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Handset Proximity Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Handset Proximity Sensor Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Optical Displacement Sensor
1.2.2 Ultrasonic Displacement Sensor
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 High-end Smartphones
1.3.2 Mid-range Smartphones
1.3.3 Low-end Smartphones
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 AMS-TAOS
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 AMS-TAOS Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Sharp
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Sharp Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Vishay (Capella)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Vishay (Capella) Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Avago
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Avago Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Heptagon
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Heptagon Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Maxim
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Maxim Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 ST Microelectronics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 ST Microelectronics Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Intersil
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Intersil Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Panasonic
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Panasonic Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Epticore
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Epticore Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Sitronix (Sensortek)
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Sitronix (Sensortek) Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Everlight
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Everlight Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Liteon
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Handset Proximity Sensor Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Liteon Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Handset Proximity Sensor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Handset Proximity Sensor Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Handset Proximity Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Handset Proximity Sensor by Country
5.1 North America Handset Proximity Sensor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Handset Proximity Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Handset Proximity Sensor Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
