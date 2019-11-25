Handset Proximity Sensor Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Short Details of Handset Proximity Sensor Market Report – Proximity Sensor is the distance measurement products based on the principle of optical or acoustic. Its compact, low-profile package enables you to build the sensor into your products, such as smart phones, with high flexibilityThe Proximity Sensor used in the Mobil phone is called Handset Proximity Sensor, when user answer the phone, the Handset Proximity Sensor work, and when userâs face close to the screen; it will turn off the screen light and lock screen automatically to avoiding the accidental input and saving power of batteries. When userâs face away from the screen, the screen light will automatically turn on and unlock automatically.In the report, price of some products is the whole module price. (Many products are integrated and packaged).

Global Handset Proximity Sensor market competition by top manufacturers

AMS-TAOS

Sharp

Vishay (Capella)

Avago

Heptagon

Maxim

ST Microelectronics

Intersil

Panasonic

Epticore

Sitronix (Sensortek)

Everlight

Liteon

Handset proximity sensor is an important part of smart phone parts. It makes the use of smart phones more convenient. It is not difficult to see that handset proximity sensor industry is attached to the smart phone industry.

The raw materials of handset proximity sensor are very common. The prices of these raw materials are stable. Due to the high added value of handset proximity sensor, raw-material prices had little effect on prices.

From the production side, Major manufacturers are concentrated in the manufacturing industry developed areas. Worth noting is that major manufacturers due to cost considerations, transferring their manufacturing bases to Southeast Asia. As the Smartphone industry for a part of integration to higher and higher, the integration of the sensor will become increasingly high.

The worldwide market for Handset Proximity Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Handset Proximity Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Optical Displacement Sensor

Ultrasonic Displacement Sensor By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

High-end Smartphones

Mid-range Smartphones