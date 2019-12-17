Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global "Haptic Feedback Actuators Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Haptic Feedback Actuators industry

Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Analysis:

The tiny vibration motors used in mobile terminals, game machines, etc. Small and high efficiency types are provided. The eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor and linear resonant actuator (LRA) are two of the most common types of haptic feedback actuators used in the market today.

Haptics, by the definition of itself, refers to the haptic sense of the touch and is an advanced technology that adds the tactile feedback right to the electronic devices through the use of vibrations. This touch-based technology has become more and more popular in handheld, portable and touch-screen enabled to the consumer, industrial and automotive electronic devices. The vibrations produced to provide a new, deeply enhanced user experience.

The global Haptic Feedback Actuators market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Are:

AAC Technologies

Nidec Corporation

Mplus

Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Bluecom

Johnson Electric

Texas Instruments

TDK

Jahwa

PI Ceramic

Precision Microdrives

Novasentis

Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Segmentation by Types:

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Others

Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Segmentation by Applications:

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Wearable Device

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

