Hard Adventure Equipment Market Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Size, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Hard adventure sports include sporting activities that mostly involve a high degree of inherent risk. Hard adventure sports equipment includes equipment for trekking, climbing, and caving.

An increase in Internet research about the hard adventure sports can be seen in recent times and will be a key trend for market growth. Most hard adventure sports enthusiasts prefer to research about destinations online before planning their trip. Around one-fifth of the total number of hard adventure sports travelers used social media to research about the caves or mountains either by reading a blog post or viewing a friend’s photos on social networking sites. Facebook is the most preferred social media platform for this research. Most hard adventure travelers also discover new adventure destinations, which were never found out before and never promoted by any organizations.

According to the report, increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities will be a key driver for market growth. With the fast-paced and hectic lifestyle of the global population today, consumers are looking for more ways to de-stress. Owing to such needs, the participation rate in leisure activities and outdoor sports is on the rise. It is expected that the popularity of leisure activities and outdoor sports, which include the hard adventure sports as well, will likely increase the expenditure on such activities significantly over the next five years. This is one of the primary drivers of the market, which will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Americas led the global hard adventure sports equipment market during 2015 and is expected to reach close to USD 2 billion by 2020. The Americas is a popular destination for a number of outdoor adventure sports activities pursued by both tourists and the local population. Also, the presence of popular spots for trekking and caving in the region will contribute to the growth of this market in the region

The global Hard Adventure Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Hard Adventure Equipment Market:

Black Diamond

Johnson Outdoors

AMG Group

Big Agnes

CAMP Technical Adventure Equipment

Deuter Sport

Dive Rite

Exxel Outdoors

Gregory Mountain Products

Jack Wolfskin

Mad Rock Climbing

Omega Pacific

Osprey Packs

Snugpak

VAUDE

Regions Covered in the Hard Adventure Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Consumer Goods Market by Applications:

Specialty and Sports Shops

Departments and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others Consumer Goods Market by Types:

Trekking

Climbing