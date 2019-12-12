Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin market size.

About Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin:

Gelatin is a translucent, colorless, brittle (when dry), flavorless food derived from collagen obtained from various animal raw materials such as healthy animal bone or Skin. The main raw materials of gelatin are beef bone, beef skin, fish skin or pig skin. Gelatin is commonly used as a gelling agent in food, pharmaceutical drugs, photography, and cosmetic manufacturing.

Top Key Players of Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market:

Gelita

Rousselot

PB Gelatins

Nitta Gelatin

Yasin Gelatin

GELCO

STERLING GELATIN

Weishardt Group

Gelnex

JELLICE Group

Geltech

Narmada Gelatines

Qinghai Gelatin Co.

Ltd

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

Major Types covered in the Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market report are:

Bovine Source

Fish Source

Porcine

Major Applications covered in the Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market report are:

220 Bloom

240 Bloom

250 Bloom

Others Scope of Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin Market:

The hard capsule grade gelatin industry concentration is very high; there sales of Top 5 manufacturers take up more than 70% of the world in 2016. Meanwhile, the high-end products mainly from North America and Western European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in these two areas and Asia, where is represented by Japan, China and India.

The key consumption markets locate at countries in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. Europe takes the market share of 29%, followed by North America with about 26%. Asia consumption market has taken up about 24% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a stable and smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Hard Capsule Grade Gelatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.