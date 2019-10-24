Hard-Surface Flooring Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global "Hard-Surface Flooring Market" report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry

About Hard-Surface Flooring Market:

Flooring plays a major role in determining the look and feel of your home. Hard surface flooring is great for residential settings. They are a resistant a durable material that will last for many years to come. The natural beauty that materials such as hardwood and stone offer are incomparable. Also, their thick constructions and strong top layers give them the ability to stand to a lot of foot traffic.

The industry will be driven by rising building construction activity worldwide.

Asia Pacific and Africa/Mideast regions, especially India and China will post particularly strong growth.

In 2019, the market size of Hard-Surface Flooring is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hard-Surface Flooring.

Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills

Congoleum

Crossville

Florida Tile

Interceramic

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Hard-Surface Flooring:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Hard-Surface Flooring Market Report Segment by Types:

Ceramic Flooring

Wood and Laminate Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Other

Hard-Surface Flooring Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential Buildings

Nonresidential Buildings

Transportation

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hard-Surface Flooring in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Hard-Surface Flooring Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hard-Surface Flooring Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Size

2.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Hard-Surface Flooring Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hard-Surface Flooring Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Hard-Surface Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hard-Surface Flooring Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Production by Type

6.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Revenue by Type

6.3 Hard-Surface Flooring Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hard-Surface Flooring Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14577935,TOC

